Sudan: Al-Burhan - People of Sudan Will Not Accept Mutiny or Those Who Support It

Khartoum, August 24, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, accompanied by TSC Member and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Yassir Al-Atta, offered Sunday condolences for the martyr Muhannad Al-Fadl.

TSC President underscored that the battle would continue and that "we will avenge the martyrs and the Sudanese people."

He said, "We pledge to the martyrs that the banner will not fall, and that the rebellion in Sudan will not rise again. He emphasized that the Sudanese people would not accept the rebellion or those who support it."

Al-Burhan pointed to the vandalization caused by the terrorist militia in Sudan, reiterating the armed forces' resolve to decisively vanquish and eliminate the rebel terrorist militia.

TSC President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces saluted the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity, noting the role of the youth in this battle and their confrontation with the terrorist militia. He said, "Armored Corps have become a graveyard for the Janjaweed."