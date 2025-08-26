Algeria/Sudan: On Penalty Kicks Sudan Defeats Algeria and Reaches CHAN Semi-Finals

- The Sudanese National Football Team reached the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after eliminating Algeria on penalties on Saturday evening, 4-2.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regular time. Sudan will face Madagascar in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

Sudan took the lead with an own goal in the 47th minute, after Algerian defender Ayoub Ghazala attempted to clear a cross from Moussa Kanté. Algeria equalized in the 73rd minute through substitute Sofiane Abba Yazid.

The match ended in a draw, forcing the two teams to go to penalty kicks. Sudan won after goalkeeper Abouja excelled, saving two penalties.

The Falcons of Jediane played a great tactical match with a high level of concentration, enabling them to take the lead. The team retreated after scoring the goal, allowing Algeria to equalize. Sudan managed to maintain its unbeaten record and advance on penalties. The Senegalese team had defeated Uganda 1-0 in the afternoon, qualifying to face Morocco in the semi-finals next Tuesday.