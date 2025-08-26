Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Ohchr's Condemnation of RSF Militia Crimes in El-Fashir

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has welcomed the statement issued by the spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which condemned the attacks launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on the besieged city of El-Fashir and the violations committed in the Abu Shouk camp for displaced persons (IDPs), including ethnic cleansing and violations of international humanitarian law.

Hereunder is the original text of the Ministry's statement:

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomes the statement of the Spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemning the rebel militia's attacks on the besieged city of El Fasher and its crimes in Abu Shouk IDPs camp. The Ministry further appreciates the statement's firm rejection of the militia's ethnically-motivated killings and grave violations of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry reiterates its call on the United Nations and its relevant bodies to move from expressions of concern to urgent and decisive measures against the Dagalo militia, including enforcement of Security Council Resolution 2736, lifting the unlawful siege of El Fasher, and expediting the RSF militia designation as a terrorist organization.