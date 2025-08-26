Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Ohchr's Condemnation of RSF Militia Crimes in El-Fashir

25 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has welcomed the statement issued by the spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which condemned the attacks launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on the besieged city of El-Fashir and the violations committed in the Abu Shouk camp for displaced persons (IDPs), including ethnic cleansing and violations of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation renewed its call for the United Nations and its relevant bodies to move beyond denunciation and condemnation to take urgent and effective measures against the rebel militia of Al-Dagalo, ensuring its commitment to implementing Security Council Resolution 2736 and lifting the unjust siege of El-Fashir immediately.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added in its statement, "The Ministry stresses the need to classify the militia as a terrorist group in accordance with international law, to ensure the protection of civilians and to halt the repeated violations against the city's residents and displaced persons camps."

The ministry explained, "The ministry affirms that continued international silence regarding these crimes will only contribute to the continuation of human suffering, and that the international community must assume its full responsibilities to protect civilians and ensure respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomes the statement of the Spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemning the rebel militia's attacks on the besieged city of El Fasher and its crimes in Abu Shouk IDPs camp. The Ministry further appreciates the statement's firm rejection of the militia's ethnically-motivated killings and grave violations of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry reiterates its call on the United Nations and its relevant bodies to move from expressions of concern to urgent and decisive measures against the Dagalo militia, including enforcement of Security Council Resolution 2736, lifting the unlawful siege of El Fasher, and expediting the RSF militia designation as a terrorist organization.

