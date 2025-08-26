Sudan: Chief Justice Inspects Work of Several Courts in Khartoum Locality

Khartoum, August 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Chief Justice Abdel-Aziz Fath Al-Rahman Abdeen inspected on Saturday the work of Al-Azhari Courts, the Eastern Division, the Contracts and Criminal Courts in Khartoum Locality.

He was reassured of the efforts made by judges, employees, and the judicial police to ensure continued work and provide the best possible outcomes.

The visit is an extension of his inspection visits to the courts in Khartoum State. He was accompanied, during the visit, by the Head of the Judiciary in Khartoum State, Yassir Al-Wasila, and a number of directorate heads.

In Khartoum, the Azhari Courts, the Contracts and Criminal Courts in Eastern Division (A) (Expatriates) Court, and the Eastern Division Criminal Court, which officially commenced their work, recently.