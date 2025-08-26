Sudan: Malik Agar Inspects Several Vital Facilities and Sites in Khartoum State

25 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, and the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, inspected Saturday several vital facilities and sites in Khartoum State, including the General Command of the Armed Forces, where they were received by the Director of Officers' Affairs, Maj. Gen. Khalaf Allah Abdullah Idris, who presented a report on the reconstruction progress of the Command.

The delegation reviewed the level of maintenance being carried out on the General Command buildings.

TSC Vice-President visited the cemetery of the Martyrs of Dignity at the General Command and offered his condolences.

He directed that the graveyard be fenced or a larger area be found to accommodate all the martyrs bodies. He also viewed the honor roll of the Martyrs of the Dignity War around the General Command.

The delegation also inspected the Shambat and Halfaya bridges and listened to a detailed explanation regarding the maintenance.

