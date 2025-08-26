Sudan: As Part of Al-Burhan's Humanitarian Initiative, Aid Convoys Dispatched to 11 States

- The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) dispatched humanitarian aid convoys to 11 states on Saturday as part of an initiative by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of citizens and provide support to displaced persons (IDPs) and the families of martyrs, both civilians and military personnel.

Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Salwa Adam Biniya, underscored that the convoys represent the third batch of the initiative, and include more than one million items in the first phase. She noted that the plan aims to reach 11 states, including the Red Sea, River Nile, Northern, Gezira, Blue Nile, White Nile, South and West Kordofan, and North Kordofan, which has recently witnessed a large displacement movement.

She added that the initiative was inclusive of all Sudanese people and is not limited to a specific group, explaining that work is ongoing day and night to cover the largest possible number of areas, including support for refugees in coordination with neighboring countries.

At the same time, HAC Commissioner emphasized the readiness of the Darfur aid package despite the challenges that have prevented its delivery via airdrops.

She called on both the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take urgent action to lift the siege on the cities of El-Fashir and Kadugli, implement the Security Council resolution in this regard, and oblige the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to allow unconditioned aid reaching to all areas without exception.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner warned that there was a "systematic plan pursued by the militia to starve and kill," noting that the government has allowed all organizations to intervene and facilitated unhindered aid access. However, the militia is refusing to allow aid to reach those affected in areas under its control and is exploiting starvation as a weapon, in full view of the international community, which remains silent.

For his part, Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Eiaisr stated that today marks the second celebration of the second batch of the humanitarian aid convoy, which came as part of the initiative of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to support the families of martyrs, refugees, displaced persons, and all those affected by the war in Sudan.

The Minister described the initiative as humanitarian, adding to the record of the Armed Forces and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in standing by the Sudanese people, particularly since it is considered a purely national effort.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Humanitarian Aid Commission and those in charge of this national charitable project, as well as the role of the media, which he said continues to play a pioneering role in educating the Sudanese people about the need for solidarity to overcome this sensitive phase in the history of the Sudanese nation.

Al-Eiaisr noted that the convoy, which is heading to 11 states, was the second in a series, and that further efforts will follow in subsequent phases, as this humanitarian effort is essential at this pivotal stage in the history of the Sudanese nation. He added that with the concerted efforts of all executive and civilian forces, all military commanders, and the Sudanese people, it is possible to overcome this critical stage in Sudan's history.