Sudan: Ministers of Animal Resources and Health Take Oath Before TSC President

- Ministers of Animal Resources and Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tijani Abdel-Rahim and Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, respectively, were sworn in before President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Saturday.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, the representative of Chief Justice and TSC Secretary-General, Lt. Gen. Dr. Mohamed Al-Gaili Ali Youssef.

In a press statement, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tijani expressed his thanks and appreciation to TSC President and the Prime Minister for their confidence in them, affirming their support and backing for the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity. He stated that they would work in harmony and accord within the civilian government of hope to serve the citizens, affirming that they will do everything in their power to support the Prime Minister in implementing plans and programs aimed at achieving development and prosperity for the Sudanese people.