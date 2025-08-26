Sudan: Agar, Kabashi Arrive in Khartoum State, Hold Joint Meeting With Khartoum State Government and the Security Committee.

Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Malik Agar, and TSC Member and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, arrived in Khartoum State on Saturday.

They were received by the Minister of Federal Governance, Engineer Mohamed Kortikaila Salih and the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, besides the Secretary-General, and members of the Khartoum state government.

Upon his arrival, General Agar held a joint meeting with the Khartoum State government and the State Security Committee.

TSC Vice-President heard a briefing from the Wali of Khartoum State on the stages the state has gone through to restore services and compensate for losses due to the war.

The Wali of Khartoum State Hamza revealed that the state has received support from TSC President and members, and federal ministers.

Hamza touched on the ongoing efforts made by the Higher Committee for Preparing Conducive Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State. These efforts have so far yielded results in the operation of all water stations, in addition to efforts to restore electricity.

He also pointed out the state's interventions in clearing roads, removing debris, and transporting car bodies.

On behalf of the State Security Committee, the Director of Khartoum State Police, Lt. General (Police) Amir Abdel-Moneim, provided a briefing on the joint plans to secure the state through deployment, check point bases, joint patrols, and the security cell. He emphasized the plan's success in establishing security.

For his part, General Agar said that the state's citizens express their gratitude to the state government and its security committee, which have persevered under extremely dangerous conditions yet continued to provide services and security to citizens.

Agar also praised the Ministry of Energy, which has made commendable efforts to repair electricity facilities, and the Federal Ministry of Health, where its Minister Dr. Haitham remained in Khartoum supporting the health sector. Agar stated that significant efforts are still awaiting us to welcome citizens and provide water, electricity, and security services. He added, "We need to work hard to transform the consequences of this war into positive action. We seek to address its effects by achieving community reconciliation and eliminating injustice and grudges," calling for the need to address the problem of arms proliferation.