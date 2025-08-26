Sudan's Permanent Envoy to Geneva Briefs His Colombian Counterpart On Colombian Mercenaries' Participation Within RSF Militia' Ranks

- As part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's efforts regarding the participation of Colombian mercenaries in the ranks of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and their involvement in the attack and siege of El Fasher, Sudan's Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid briefed on Thursday, his Colombian counterpart, the Colombian Permanent Mission in Geneva Ambassador Gustavo Galon, on this issue, in the presence of officials from both missions.

Permanent Representative Ambassador Hassan Hamid reviewed the stages of Colombian mercenaries' involvement in the rebel militias after their recruitment by the Abu Dhabi regime through companies active in this field. A large portion of the meeting was devoted to video presentations documenting the involvement of these mercenaries, particularly during the three recent attacks on El Fasher (Attacks 228, 229, and 230). A video of the message addressed by Prime Minister Kamil Idris to the government and people of Colombia was also shown.

The Permanent Representative of Colombia expressed his rejection and deep embarrassment concerning the dilemma facing his country's government regarding mercenaries, who represent a source of concern and instability even for Colombia. He explained that most of these individuals are either outlaws or former fighters in armed groups that operated against the current Colombian government. He noted that his government is embarrassed by this phenomenon because these mercenaries are not under its control.

The Colombian representative reviewed the steps taken by his country, including legislative, legal, and security measures, to combat this phenomenon.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Colombian Permanent Representative delivered an official memorandum to the Sudan Permanent Representative confirming that Colombia attaches the utmost importance to this matter and has intensified its efforts at the national and international levels, including with the United Nations and its relevant agencies, to address this phenomenon. He noted in this context that their embassy in Cairo is closely monitoring this issue, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening coordination and information exchange between the Sudanese and Colombian missions in Geneva.