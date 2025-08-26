Sudan's Permanent Envoy to Geneva Briefs His Colombian Counterpart On Colombian Mercenaries' Participation Within RSF Militia' Ranks

25 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- As part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's efforts regarding the participation of Colombian mercenaries in the ranks of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and their involvement in the attack and siege of El Fasher, Sudan's Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid briefed on Thursday, his Colombian counterpart, the Colombian Permanent Mission in Geneva Ambassador Gustavo Galon, on this issue, in the presence of officials from both missions.

Permanent Representative Ambassador Hassan Hamid reviewed the stages of Colombian mercenaries' involvement in the rebel militias after their recruitment by the Abu Dhabi regime through companies active in this field. A large portion of the meeting was devoted to video presentations documenting the involvement of these mercenaries, particularly during the three recent attacks on El Fasher (Attacks 228, 229, and 230). A video of the message addressed by Prime Minister Kamil Idris to the government and people of Colombia was also shown.

The Permanent Representative of Colombia expressed his rejection and deep embarrassment concerning the dilemma facing his country's government regarding mercenaries, who represent a source of concern and instability even for Colombia. He explained that most of these individuals are either outlaws or former fighters in armed groups that operated against the current Colombian government. He noted that his government is embarrassed by this phenomenon because these mercenaries are not under its control.

The Colombian representative reviewed the steps taken by his country, including legislative, legal, and security measures, to combat this phenomenon.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Colombian Permanent Representative delivered an official memorandum to the Sudan Permanent Representative confirming that Colombia attaches the utmost importance to this matter and has intensified its efforts at the national and international levels, including with the United Nations and its relevant agencies, to address this phenomenon. He noted in this context that their embassy in Cairo is closely monitoring this issue, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening coordination and information exchange between the Sudanese and Colombian missions in Geneva.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.