Mauritius: Mrs Marie Aline François Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

Mrs Marie Aline François, affectionately known as Grandmère Aline, celebrated her centenary on Sunday 24 August 2025 at Pavillon Hall in Quatre Bornes. The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell; the Chief Government Whip, Mrs Marie Genevieve Stephanie Anquetil; the Deputy Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, Mr Vedasingam Vasudevachariar Baloomoody, and other personalities were present on the occasion.

To commemorate the occasion the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity offered Mrs François a cheque of Rs 26,203, a Digital Multi Cooker, a bouquet of flowers, a centenarian medal, and a certificate. Mauritius Telecom presented her with a handsfree telephone set, while the Senior Citizens Council extended commemorative gifts. The National Solidarity Fund also remitted a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the centenarian.

Born on 19 August 1925 in Curepipe, Mrs François is the daughter of Mrs Mathilde François, a domestic worker, and Mr Joseph Charles François, a mechanic. She was raised with one sister and three brothers, all of whom have passed away.

The centenarian did not receive formal education, but she cultivated strong life skills and wisdom. She married Mr René Adonis François, a cobbler, on 27 September 1947. The couple was blessed with two children, nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Mrs François enjoys watching television, singing, and relishes traditional Mauritian dishes. She attributes her longevity to her faith in God, a healthy diet, sufficient rest, and the loving care of her children.

The centenarian continues to remain mobile and resilient, reflecting her determination and positive outlook on life.