Mauritius: CSE Training Empowers Trainers to Educate Youth

The closing ceremony of a ten-day Training of Trainers in Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for Mauritius and Rodrigues was held yesterday afternoon at The Docks, Port Louis.

Organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the training held from 11 to 22 August 2025, regrouped some 30 participants, including educators, health professionals and Youth Officers. The programme aimed at enhancing national capacity to deliver CSE in line with international standards and local needs. Certificates were awarded to all participants for having successfully completed the training.

The Acting Director Health Services, Dr Mohammad Feroze Khodabocus; the CSE Expert, UNFPA, Mr James Kasangaki Tumusiime;the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Kumarduth Puddoo, and other personalities were present.

In his speech as representative of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Puddoo, underlined that the training had strengthened skills in facilitation, communication and youth engagement, while addressing key topics like self-esteem, healthy relationships, prevention of unintended pregnancies, HIV and STIs, gender equality, and gender-based violence. He added that the interactive approach was well adapted to the Mauritian context, ensuring trainers are better equipped to work with schools, communities, and workplaces.

Mr Puddoo further emphasised that the training came at a critical time, given the high number of teenage pregnancies, new HIV and STI cases, and school dropouts among vulnerable groups. He stressed that CSE is essential to empower young people, reduce risks, and contribute to achieving national and regional health objectives, including the Sustainable Development Goals. Trainers were urged to act with compassion, commitment, and courage as champions of change. Mr Puddoo also reaffirmed Government's support for adolescent-friendly health services, expanded access to CSE and stronger protection against gender-based violence.