Namibia: Zambezi Chief Regional Officer Implicated in Another Tender Corruption Case

Zambezi chief regional officer Regina Ndopu-Lubinda is facing 59 counts in a tender-related corruption charge.

Ndopu-Lubinda, Linyanti constituency councillor Ivenne Kabunga, and Solo Mutelo were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission last Thursday on corruption charges linked to the Zambezi Waterfront Tourism Park tender.

Kabunga is facing 11 counts, while Mutelo is facing 10 counts under the Anti-Corruption Act of 2003.

The trio were granted bail of N$50 000 each in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Friday, a reduction from the initial N$100 000 each that the state proposed.

Magistrate Davy Kambinda reduced the bail amount after Ndopu-Lubinda, Kabunga, and Mutelo said they are unable to afford such high bail amounts on their civil servant salaries and that they are the main breadwinners of their families.

Ndopu-Lubinda said she can only afford N$10 000, while Kabunga and Mutelo said they can only afford N$5 000 each.

State prosecutor Cedric Mundia during their first appearance said the case has been transferred to the Oshakati High Court, where they will appear on 15 October for a pre-trial conference.

He said the fact that the case is being transferred to the High Court during its first appearance indicates the seriousness of the case.

"Due to the serious nature of the offence, the docket was not even brought to us as prosecutors. Corruption is often described as a cancer that can lead to the demolishing of the moral fiber of the society. The accused persons used their positions for gratification.

"The N$100 000 we suggested for bail is not intended to punish the accused persons as alluded to by the accused persons," he said.

Kambinda said the least he could do is reduce their bail to N$50 000 each, whereby they must remain in custody pending payment.

He said the bail conditions include that they must not interfere with the investigation or witnesses.

"Each accused person must not commit similar offences. If any of the accused persons changes residence, they must inform the investigating officer in advance.

"Furthermore, if there is any change in the personal circumstances of the accused persons relevant to this matter, they must also inform the investigating officer," he said.

Ndopu-Lubinda and Kabunga said they would seek private representation, while Mutelo said that he will apply for legal aid.

Ndopu-Lubinda was also arrested by ACC in a N$4.7-million corruption case with five others in October 2023.

The other accused were regional director for planning and rural development Beaven Walubita, deputy director for planning and rural development Cletius Mubita, chief development planner Daniel Mbala, deputy director for administration Abraham Shikoyeni (48), and chief accountant Nimrod Lichela (47).

They were all charged with two counts of corruptly using their office for gratification and conspiracy to commit offenses, while Walubita and Shikoyeni were facing an additional charge of corruptly giving a false document to an agent.

They have since been out on bail of N$50 000 each.

However, last year September their case was provisionally withdrawn because the state was not ready to proceed, and bail was refunded to each of them.

Court documents seen by The Namibian showed that between 16 September 2016 and 28 October 2018, Ndopu-Lubinda allegedly made a misrepresentation that she was travelling with her private car to Windhoek and also flew with Air Namibia to the same destination while she knew she was not supposed to use her car if she was to fly as well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She then claimed an advanced daily subsistence allowance from the Zambezi Regional Council for her benefit.

Meanwhile, on 14 December 2020, the accused persons allegedly corruptly awarded a tender valued at approximately N$4.6 million to Denchi Consulting Engineers without following the correct procedures in terms of the Procurement Act.

Additionally, the accused persons allegedly fabricated procurement committee meeting minutes and handed them in to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for the payment to be made to Denchi Consulting Engineers.