Namibia: Rehoboth to Establish Multipurpose Community Amphitheatre

Rehoboth councillors recently approved a motion to develop a multipurpose community amphitheatre at the town - a first of its kind.

The amphitheatre will be located at the caravan park site opposite Reho Spa.

Councillor Amanda Groenewaldt, who proposed the motion, says the park site presents a strategic opportunity for the development of a amphitheatre.

"The Rehoboth Town Council remains committed to the holistic development of its urban and recreational spaces for the benefit of its residents. The redevelopment of the caravan park into a multifunctional community amphitheatre and recreational hub will be designed to serve the residents of Rehoboth and the greater Hardap region," she says.

She says such a facility will directly support community wellness, social cohesion, youth engagement, local talent development and economic activity through tourism and events.

"Additional features will promote sport, the arts, culture and community engagement. We are looking to have a mini hockey field, outdoor chess field, putt-putt golf area, arts exhibition space, book reading and storytelling area, choir performance space, market stalls for community connect market days and designated space for music festivals, cultural nights, and community church services," she says.

Groenewaldt says the mandates for the planning and infrastructure department to design a concept layout for the amphitheatre will include a central concrete seating area with integrated space for umbrellas and shade structures, surrounding grass fields on both sides for informal gatherings and overflow audiences, including natural shading through

camel thorn trees planted strategically around the venue.

"This motion represents a bold step toward revitalising community life in Rehoboth, by transforming an underutilised public space into a dynamic, inclusive and family-friendly venue for recreation, arts, sport, worship and celebration. It aligns with the broader vision of the council to create sustainable, people-centered developments that uplift all residents," she says.

Resident and parent Jo-Marrie Snyders says an amphitheatre is needed at the town.

She says the town is faced with a lack of safe entertainment areas.

"Right now, most of the venues at Rehoboth are alcohol-related. Without places to gather and socialise, individuals may experience increased isolation and loneliness.

"Not having good entertainment venues can hinder social development, reduce overall well-being and negatively impact community engagement. I cant wait for successful completion of the venue," Snyders says.

Teenager Clara Brandt says the platform will also provide residents with job opportunities.

"Unemployment is high at Rehoboth. People living here cant find jobs. I am about to complete my studies and I fear not getting employment.

"With more places opening at the town, I am motivated as more jobs will be created. I am excited about the future hearing about positive development taking place at my home town," Brandt says.