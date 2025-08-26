Namibia: Three in a Row for WHS

Windhoek High School won the u19 trophy of the Capricorn Schools Netball League after a thrilling 29-27 victory against their old rivals Windhoek Gymnasium on Saturday.

It was the third year in a row that they had won the title and like last year when they beat Windhoek Gymnasium by a single point, it once again went down to the wire.

WHS came out attacking and stamped their authority early on as they took a 7-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, while they moved 15-11 ahead by half time.

Spurred on by the packed crowd at the Windhoek Gymnasium courts, the home side made a concerted comeback after the break, reducing the deficit to 21-19 by the third quarter to set up an exciting climax. WHS, however, defended superbly and managed to maintain their two-goal advantage as they held on for a thrilling win.

It was the 11th year that the Capricorn Schools Netball League had been held while WHS have now edged ahead of Windhoek Gymnasium with six titles to five in the u19 category.

The match brought an end to another successful schools netball campaign which saw 85 teams from 28 schools in eight Namibian regions competing in six age group categories.

Marlize Horn of the Capricorn Group said it was once again a great tournament.

"I can't believe it's been 11 years - we've seen this league grow with more and more teams and schools participating over the years. It was started with the objective to develop the sport of netball and to grow our netball players on a very competitive level, so we are very proud of our association with netball," she said.

"It was unbelievable, beautiful netball that was played this season - we loved the sportsmanship on display and if you didn't win today, it is also a lesson in life because you can't always win. Thank you to everyone who was involved and we will see you next year for the 12th Capricorn Schools Netball League," she added.

The bronze medal in the u19 category went to WAP who beat Centaurus 28-21 in the third place play-off.

Despite losing the u19 final, Windhoek Gymnasium, had some consolation as they won three of the six titles in the different age group categories.

They won the u17 title after beating WHS 29-23 in the final. Windhoek Gymnasium started strongly, going 10-3 ahead by the first quarter and 18-6 by the second.

WHS made a determined comeback, reducing the deficit to 22-15 by the third quarter, but it was too little too late and Windhoek Gymnasium won comfortably in the end.

The bronze medal in the u17 category went to Jan Mohr Senior Secondary School who beat Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaate Skool 31-25.

Windhoek Gymnasium won the u15 title after beating Tsumeb Gymnasium 26-19 in the final, while WHS came third after beating Walvis Bay Private School 24-17.

WAP won the u14 title after beating Windhoek Gymnasium 19-15 in the final, while WHS came third after beating WAP's second team 18-13.

Roots Gymnasium from Stampriet won the u13 title after beating WAP 32-14 in the final, while Windhoek Gymnasium beat Walvis Bay Private School 21-13 in the third place play-off.

Windhoek Gymnasium won the u12 title after beating WAP 16-13 in the final, while Pro-Ed Academy came third after beating Edugate 10-8.