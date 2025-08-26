East Africa Vs Island Pride - Sudan and Madagascar Write New TotalEnergies CHAN Chapter

Football has a way of bringing unlikely heroes to the fore, and Tuesday's TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) semi-final in Dar es Salaam promises just that.

Sudan, a nation battling internal strife yet thriving under Ghanaian coach James Kwesi Appiah, will meet Madagascar, the island nation whose fairytale rise has captured imaginations across the continent.

For both sides, the stakes could not be higher. Neither has ever reached the CHAN final.

A win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium (17:30 local time) would write a golden new chapter in their football history -- and for the wider East African region, it would mark a rare step into continental prominence.

Sudan's resilience in adversity

Few expected Sudan to come this far. Yet under Kwesi Appiah, the Falcons of Jediane have defied all odds.

Having topped their group ahead of champions Senegal, they went on to stun last edition's finalists Algeria on penalties in Zanzibar.

Appiah insists his side is unfazed by shifting from Zanzibar to Dar es Salaam.

"After moving from Zanzibar to Dar es Salaam, I don't think there will be a difference in the climate and weather. The most important thing is the preparation of our players," he said.

"Our journey wasn't easy. All our matches so far have been tough. This is a semi-final match and it won't be easy. We will fight throughout the match until the end."

For Appiah, the bigger motivation lies beyond football. "We are focused on making the Sudanese people happy. They don't need anything from us. All they want is to see the fighting spirit and for us to make them happy during the match."

Madagascar's spirit of unity

If Sudan represent resilience in the face of turmoil, Madagascar embody the power of collective belief.

The Barea have followed up their 2022 semi-final run with another deep charge, eliminating debutants Kenya in Nairobi on penalties.

Coach Romuald Rakotondrabe believes that victory has transformed his squad's mindset.

"The victory over Kenya in front of their fans and at home was good psychologically for our team, and we will take advantage of it," he explained.

"Our strength lies in our unity. It's our spirit of teamwork that has propelled us forward. We have players who can make a difference, and we now have faith in the power of teamwork."

Rakotondrabe has urged his team to embrace the challenge. "We will fight to win and qualify for the final. We must be patient, keep our goals in mind, and fight for them until the last minute of the match."

Clash of philosophies

This semi-final is more than just a meeting of two underdogs -- it's a clash of philosophies. Sudan's compact discipline and reliance on mental strength contrasts with Madagascar's fluidity and possession-based football.

Rakotondrabe admitted the key will be focus in the decisive moments. "We must be focused throughout the match, especially in front of goal. We must aim to qualify, not perform. We have watched Sudan's matches many times, and we are ready to face them."

For Sudan, defender Faris Abdallah Mamoun echoed the determination within the camp. "We prepared well for the match, and we will try to give everything we have to continue our journey in the tournament," he said.

"All the players are proud as one man, and they pledged to give their best to make the Sudanese people happy."

History beckons in Dar es Salaam

The numbers add weight to the occasion. Both teams have scored six goals at this edition, and both are unbeaten in knockout shootouts this year.

Sudan are in their third semi-final but have never advanced further, losing to Angola in 2011 and Nigeria in 2018.

Madagascar, meanwhile, are aiming to become the first island nation to reach the final of a CAF senior competition.

Beyond statistics, the semi-final is symbolic. It offers proof that African football's strength lies in its breadth, not just in its giants.

Whether it is Sudan, a war-torn country finding pride through sport, or Madagascar, whose players embody the spirit of defiance, a new finalist is guaranteed.

Appiah summed up the moment succinctly: "This is a big match, and it won't be easy. But we are ready to fight until the very end."

A continental summit with global resonance

Both coaches have praised the organization of CHAN PAMOJA 2024, seeing it as a unifying celebration of African football.

For the fans, Tuesday's clash represents something even greater: the triumph of spirit over adversity, of teamwork over limitations, and of hope over hardship.

By the time the final whistle blows in Dar es Salaam, Africa will know its newest finalist -- and whichever side emerges, their journey will stand as one of the defining stories of CHAN PAMOJA 2024.