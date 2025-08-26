East Africa: Wanyama - CHAN Trophy Tour Highlights East Africa's Historic Football Moment

The glittering TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy has arrived in East Africa -- not just as silverware to be lifted, but as a symbol of a region finally stepping onto the centre stage of African football.

For the first time in history, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are co-hosting a major continental tournament, with the final set for Nairobi's Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

And on Tuesday night, the trophy took centre stage at Nation Television (NTV), where former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama spoke of what this moment means for a region long overlooked in African football.

"This trophy is a beauty, and having it here in East Africa is very special," Wanyama said on Sport On.

"Hosting CHAN will go a long way in improving the quality of football in this region, helping us get to the levels of the North and the South.

"For Kenya to stage the final is a historic moment, and it will inspire many young players and fans across the region."

Wanyama, serving as a trophy ambassador, underlined how CHAN offers a rare spotlight for home-based players -- an opportunity to showcase themselves without leaving their domestic leagues.

"CHAN is a platform for homegrown talent. It gives our players the chance to showcase themselves on a big stage without having to go abroad first.

"That exposure will not only improve their confidence but also push our local leagues to grow stronger," he noted.

The NTV showcase is part of the official trophy tour, designed to drum up excitement across East Africa ahead of Saturday's finale.

For many fans, seeing the trophy live on one of the country's biggest football programmes -- hosted by James Wokabi and Bernard Ndong -- brought the anticipation home in a way that statistics and fixtures never could.

For East Africa, long defined by missed opportunities in continental football, the symbolism is powerful.

This is not just a trophy tour; it is a statement that the region is ready to compete, ready to host, and ready to dream of victories on the African stage.

The tour continues with stops at other major media houses on Wednesday before the competition's climax in Nairobi, where one of the continent's rising teams will etch their name onto the trophy -- and into history.