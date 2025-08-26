Angola: Afrobasket'2025 - Angola Wins 12th Trophy and Returns to the African Top

Luanda — Angola won its 12th continental title on Sunday, beating Mali by 70-43, in the final game of Afrobasket2025, at Kilamba pavilion, in Luanda.

This victory, in a competition commemorating the jubilee of national Independence, to be celebrated on November 11, was not just a title, it symbolizes the rebirth of national basketball and the return to the continental throne

In the unprecedented final, against an opponent with modest trophies, it only has a third place in its history, Angola justified its favoritism in a match witnessed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço and the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço.

Among the various entities that witnessed the return to the African title, the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and the President of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, also noteworthy.

The national team started the match with two points from Eduardo Francisco, a play channeled by Childe Dundão. The same player scored seven points, including one on a "Smash," paving the way for unconditional support from the more than 12,000 fans in the arena.

Despite the hosts' dazzling start, Mali didn't let up and avoided pulling away, with the score at 14-10 in the first quarter.

The second quarter saw a drop in the home team's play, but the introductions of Selton Miguel and Gelson Lukeny brought a new dynamic. However, hostilities resumed after a three-pointer from Childe Dundão, and halftime ended with the national team winning 12 points (32.20).

The resumption demonstrated high levels of anxiety on both sides, resulting in a lack of assertive play and long minutes without either team scoring, and the third quarter ended 51-31.

It was in the final quarter that Angola unleashed its full potential, improving its defense and attacking effectiveness, leaving Mali without solutions. The final score was 70-43, with the following scores: 14-10; 18-10; 19-11; and 19-12.