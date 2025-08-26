Angola: Over Six Million Kwanzas Bound for the DRC Seized in Luvo

Mbanza Kongo — Six million and five thousand and four kwanzas bound for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were seized Saturday by the Border Police in the municipality of Luvo, Zaire province, for attempted currency violations.

According to the commander of the 3rd Border Police unit in Zaire, Deputy Commissioner Agostinho Muanzunga, who was speaking to the press at the presentation of the results of operations carried out in recent days along the border with the neighboring country, the amounts in national currency were found camouflaged in a package of goods and belong to two DRC citizens.

According to the source, in recent days, 1,125 liters of fuel were also seized for alleged smuggling of petroleum products, and 118 DRC citizens were arrested for border violations.

Agostinho Muanzunga said that considerable quantities of basic food items and 1,000 vials of progesterone-type medications, destined for the DRC, were also seized at the Luvo and Nóqui border posts.

He highlighted the readiness of the Border Guard Police officers deployed at several border posts, as well as the screening equipment recently installed along the border perimeter to detect violations.

The Angolan province of Zaire shares a 310-km border with the Central Congo region (DRC). JL/DOJ