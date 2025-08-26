Angola: Ticad9 - President Lourenço Wraps Up Visit to Japan

22 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Yokohama — The Angolan Head of State and African Union (AU) Chair, João Lourenço, concluded his official visit to Japan on Friday (22) by attending a reception at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, where he was welcomed by Emperor Naruhito.

During his stay, João Lourenço co-chaired with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba the proceedings of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICA9), held from the 20th to the 22nd of the current month in the city of Tokohama, on the outskirts of the Japanese capital.

The summit was attended by African leaders and representatives of international organizations, and approved the Yokohama Declaration, which strengthens cooperation between Africa and Japan in the fields of economy, education, science, and techs, in alignment with the AU's Agenda 2063.

In closing, João Lourenço highlighted the commitment of African states to advancing peace, food security, and sustainable development projects, emphasizing the importance of balanced partnerships for the continent's economic transformation.

