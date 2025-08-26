Angola: President of the United Arab Emirates Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Luanda on Sunday afternoon for an official 48-hour visit to Angola, aimed at strengthening cooperation with Angola.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Mohammed Bin Zayed received a warm welcome from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António. This is the first official visit by a UAE Head of State to Angola.

Mohammed Bin Zayed's visit to Angola follows Angolan President João Lourenço's visit to the Arabian Peninsula country in 2021.

The visit program starts Monday, with the meeting between the two leaders as its highlight.

The main objective of Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit is to consolidate strategic partnerships in the economic, social, and humanitarian fields, as well as to promote the signing of new cooperation agreements. In line with recent developments in bilateral relations, the visit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as sustainable investments, energy, infrastructure, health and digital transformation.

Among the highlights is the negotiation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), initiated in 2023, which aims to reduce tariffs, facilitate market access, and create platforms for mutual investment. It is considered a central instrument for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

In the social and humanitarian sphere, the United Arab Emirates has demonstrated growing solidarity with Angola, evidenced by the recent donation of 25 ambulances, medicines, and medical equipment, as part of a program valued at US$220 million, aimed at strengthening the African healthcare system.

The official visit should also allow for the evaluation and launch of new memoranda of understanding in areas such as solar energy, transportation, telecommunications, and digital transformation, in continuation of agreements previously signed between the two states.

Angola and the United Arab Emirates already maintain instruments for reciprocal investment protection and the fight against double taxation, considered important pillars of the bilateral relationship. One of the striking examples of the participation of businesspeople from the United Arab Emirates in the Angolan economy is the agricultural tractor assembly plant, located in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), in Viana, municipality of Luanda.

The United Arab Emirates is a confederation of seven Arab monarchies, called emirates, each holding its own sovereignty.

The seven emirates are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Ras al-Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The capital and second-largest city of the United Arab Emirates is Abu Dhabi, considered the center of the country's political, industrial, and cultural activities. ART/DOJ