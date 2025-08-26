Angola: Head of State Congratulates National Team On Winning 12th Afrobasket Trophy

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço congratulated the senior men's national basketball team on winning Afrobasket2025 Sunday, in Luanda, after a 70-43 victory over Mali.

In his message, João Lourenço congratulated the athletes, coaching staff, and everyone who contributed to making this victory possible, emphasizing that the achievement brought "a wave of joy that spread throughout the country."

"Angolan basketball proved, at the largest African sporting festival, its capacity and resilience, setting an example of belief and determination to our youth," the President emphasized.

According to the President, this once again demonstrated the power of sport in projecting Angola's image at the African and international level, an influence that, he emphasized, is expected to extend not only to other sports, but also to various spheres of economic and social life.

The Angolan statesman also highlighted the enthusiastic support of the Angolan public, who overwhelmingly supported the team, demonstrating that the nation, in the year it celebrates 50 years of National Independence, is united and determined to honor its collective victories. ART/DOJ