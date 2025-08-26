Angolan Fashion Show Pays Tribute to the Sable Antelope in Germany

24 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan fashion was in the spotlight this week in Berlin, Germany, with the Kabuiza Couture show, which featured pieces inspired by the Giant Sable Antelope.

According to a press release, in its first edition, the brand presented a collection of fabrics with its own designs, inspired by the giant sable antelope, a symbol of Angola's elegance and cultural identity, located in Cangandala Park, in the Province of Malanje.

The event was attended by the Angolan ambassador to Germany, Maria Resende Encoge, as well as senior officials from the diplomatic mission and local and international businesspeople.

The show featured models of different nationalities, which reinforced the brand's global and inclusive cultural character.

According to the brand's CEO, the goal is to elevate Angolan fashion to a global level through creativity, authenticity, and innovation.

