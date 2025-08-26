Angola: CPLP Secretary Meets With Brazilian Diplomat

22 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Executive Secretary of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), Fátima Jardim, held on Thursday (20), in Lisbon, a courtesy meeting with the head of the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the organization, Juliano Nascimento, with whom she discussed matters linked to the institution's operations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the CPLP program for the 2025-27 biennium, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening joint work and giving greater visibility to ongoing actions.

They also addressed the expansion of organizational relations with partner institutions and Observer States, with the aim of strengthening knowledge about the CPLP's role in the areas of education, culture, and professional training.

The meeting is in line with the motto of the current CPLP presidency, which focuses on food and nutritional security.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.