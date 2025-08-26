Angola: CPLP Secretary Meets With Brazilian Diplomat

Luanda — The Executive Secretary of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), Fátima Jardim, held on Thursday (20), in Lisbon, a courtesy meeting with the head of the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the organization, Juliano Nascimento, with whom she discussed matters linked to the institution's operations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the CPLP program for the 2025-27 biennium, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening joint work and giving greater visibility to ongoing actions.

They also addressed the expansion of organizational relations with partner institutions and Observer States, with the aim of strengthening knowledge about the CPLP's role in the areas of education, culture, and professional training.

The meeting is in line with the motto of the current CPLP presidency, which focuses on food and nutritional security.