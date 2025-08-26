East Africa: Ethiopia Makes Quality Education Nat'l Security Priority

26 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret BEHAILU

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's Ministry of Education (MoE) has underscored that delivering quality education is now a matter of national security, linking strong education systems to the country's stability, prosperity, and competitiveness on the global stage.

Education Minister Birhanu Nega (Prof.) made the remark while presenting the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Education and Training Authority's performance review on the re-enrollment of private higher education institutions in Addis Ababa.

The report is expected to help establish a more sustainable education system by modernizing data management, creating conducive learning environment, ensuring legal compliance, promoting accountability, and strengthening research on key education issues.

Birhanu stressed that quality education is central to developing skilled citizens and building internationally competitive institutions. He noted that Ethiopia has lost valuable opportunities in past decades due to shortcomings in education quality.

"A country without quality education cannot succeed in development and prosperity. It is time for us to be self-conscious and globally competitive in this sector," he said, adding that the current reform agenda is designed to bring transformative results.

The Minister also emphasized that curbing malpractice in the education sector is not only the responsibility of regulators but also a moral duty for all citizens. He called on private higher education institutions to pool their resources and capacities in support of the national goal of quality education for all.

Institutions failing to comply with national education standards have already faced corrective measures, he revealed, stressing that "quality education is the true measurement of holistic development."

Birhanu assured that the Ministry will continue to support both public and private institutions in strengthening quality assurance and improving teaching and learning standards.

Participants from private higher education institutions raised concerns over challenges in maintaining quality and requested stronger support from government and relevant bodies. Similar evaluations and regulatory measures will be extended across the country, The Ethiopian Herald learned.

