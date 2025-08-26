Ethiopia: Japan Honors Abebe Bikila With Kasama Road

- Japan has inaugurated a road in Kasama city named after Ethiopia's legendary Olympic champion Abebe Bikila, a gesture hailed as a milestone in deepening the historic friendship between the two nations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ethiopia's Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said the tribute reflects the strength of Ethio-Japan relations and opens a new chapter in the partnership. Quoting a Japanese proverb, he noted: "A true friendship is an eternal treasure."

"We are thankful to the government and people of Japan, especially the residents and leadership of Kasama city, for honoring one of Ethiopia's most beloved heroes," Melaku said.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Japan, Daba Dabale, described the occasion as extraordinary, adding that it will inspire future generations in both countries to remember Bikila's legacy.

Kasama Mayor Yamaguchi Shinju stressed that the initiative would further enhance ties, calling it "an important step toward strengthening the relationship between the two nations."

The road was named in memory of Abebe Bikila's historic barefoot victory at the 1960 Rome Olympics and his triumph at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, achievements that not only brought immense pride to Ethiopia but also forged a lasting bond with Japan.

The ceremony coincided with the conclusion of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) held in Yokohama.