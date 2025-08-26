East Africa: Ethiopia's Major Diplomatic Achievements On Ticad 9

Since its launch in 1993, Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) has served as a vibrant podium for African-led cooperation, associated with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda. It has been bringing together African leaders, Japan, and global partners to advance peace, security, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.

The 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) was themed: "Co-creating Innovative Solutions with Africa." It was held from August 20-22, focusing on peace and stability, economic growth, and social development, alongside a series of sideline events addressing critical issues of mutual concern.

Key discussions focused on youth and women's empowerment, climate resilience, regional integration, and the role of public-private partnerships. Ethiopian Airlines and other national stakeholders were also represented, as to the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Alongside the summit, Ethiopia's delegation has been holding bilateral meetings with Japanese and other international partners to strengthen ties and explore new opportunities.

Uniquely, Ethiopia's delegation to the TICAD 9 held from August 20-22, 2025, in Yokohama, Japan, has done relevant diplomatic activities besides participating on the thematic events. It was led by Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hadera Abera has taken part in the Summit from the ministerial Segment convened in preparatory Session to the end of TICAD 9.

In line with the conclusion of TICAD-9, Ethiopia's delegation inaugurated a road in the narne of the Ethiopian Legend Athlete Abebe Bikila in Japan. Leader of the delegation Minister Melaku took part in the inaugural ceremony in Kasama city, Japan highlighting that the event deepens the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Japan.

The occasion signified a new chapter in the bonds between the two countries, he said referencing a Japanese saying that states: "A true friendship is an eternal treasure." Ethiopia is thankful to the government and people of Japan in general, and the residents and leadership of Kasama city specifically for paying tribute to one of Ethiopia's most beloved national heroes.

In the same way, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Daba Dabale said that the Ethiopian and Japanese people will commemorate this important day as a truly extraordinary event, as it signified a milestone for the new generation to remember the legendary athlete.

Similarly, the Mayor of Kasama city, Yamaguchi Shinju, said that the road would further enhance the ties between the two nations in his welcoming remarks. This initiative signifies an important step towards strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The decision to name the road in honor of the late Abebe Bikila, whose remarkable triumph at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games inspired the world, is a profoundly significant gesture. The triumph did not only instill immense pride in Ethiopia but also established a lasting bond with the people of Japan.

Likewise, the delegation has also had a discussion with World Trade Organization (WTO). State Minister of Foreign Affairs Arnbassador Hadera Abera has held talks with WTO Accessions Director.

In a meeting with the Director of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Accessions Division, Maika Oshikawa, on the sidelines of TICAD-9 in Yokohama, the State Minster focused on Ethiopia's progress and roadmap toward WTO membership.

Ambassador Hadera highlighted the Ethiopian government's continued efforts to advance bilateral negotiations and maintain constructive dialogue with key partners. A global trade system would be incomplete without the participation of a major country like Ethiopia.

Reaffirming Ethiopia's strong commitment to finalizing bilateral market access agreements tailored to each partner, the Ambassador expressed hope that the WTO Secretariat would enhance its support for the country's accession process. As well, recognizing Ethiopia's dedication to joining the WTO, Maika Oshikawa assured that the Secretariat would provide the necessary support to facilitate Ethiopia's membership journey.

By the same token, the Ethiopian delegation has conferred with Ando Naoki, the Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), during the TICAD 9th Summit held in Yokohama.

During the discussion, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, including development assistance, technical support, capacity building, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges laying a solid foundation for an even brighter shared future.

Correspondingly, the Ethiopian delegation also met with the Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Takafumi SUZUKI, and discussed ways of further strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Also, State Minister Arnb Hadera has had a discussion with Mayor of Yokoharna City, Takeharu Yamanaka for cooperation. The two sides explored cooperation in cultural and educational exchange, technical collaboration, and dry waste management.

Ethiopia's invited Yokohama businesses to invest in Ethiopia and proposed deeper parliamentary ties, a sister-city partnership with Addis Ababa, and expanded academic exchanges. Both sides expressed commitment to advancing practical cooperation for mutual benefit.

Furthermore, State Minister Arnb Hadera has held talks with Japanese counterpart. He highlighted Japan's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, FUJI Hisayuki the enduring partnership between the two countries, grounded in mutual respect and shared priorities in development, peace, and security.

The State Minister emphasized the importance of establishing a regular mechanism for political consultations and proposed establishing a joint forum focused on economic and technical cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations. Describing the ongoing macroeconomic reforms in Ethiopia, he called on Japanese companies to invest in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, mining, and tourism. Ethiopia needs to further strengthen multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

FUJI Hisayuki, on his part, noted Ethiopia's strategic importance in the region and beyond, and its promising potential for business and investment. As well, in agreement with Ethiopia's call, he stressed the need to further strengthen the ties between the two nations across a wide range of areas.

Moreover, mentioning Ethiopia's delegation has become voice to all Africans. Minister Melaku has stressed Africa's progress in democratic governance without hiding that the continent still faces serious challenges such as conflicts, violent extremism, terrorism, and the impacts of climate change.

He emphasized that sustainable peace and development are inseparable and underscored the importance of African-led solutions supported by strong international partnerships. This view was shared not only by African leaders, but also by the UN Secretary General.

As well, Ethiopia's point on the need to prioritize conflict prevention by addressing root causes like governance deficits, exclusion, and poverty has got acceptance besides reaffirming commitments for the full operationalization of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA). And, Ethiopia's desire for greater international support for AU-led and nationally driven peace efforts was part of pan Africanism.

Ethiopia also shared its experience in implementing political and governance reforms aimed at deepening citizen participation, empowering women and youth, and advancing national dialogue and transitional justice to strengthen reconciliation and social cohesion.

Acknowledging Japan's contributions to peace building and humanitarian support in Africa, Ethiopia has encouraged TICAD to expand integrated programs that build resilience and stability. This enhances the two nations' bilateral relation in return.

Ethiopia has also reaffirmed its commitment to the TICAD framework and to working with Japan and other partners to advance a shared vision of a peaceful, resilient, and prosperous Africa.

At last, Ethiopia has reiterated that Africa's representation in the United Nations Security Council remains a pressing matter, stressing that the continent must play a central role in shaping international decisions. There cannot be prosperous world without prospering Africa for shared growth.