Ethiopia: A Leap Forward - Ethiopia's Bid for the 2028 ITF World Cup

A week ago, the President of the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF), Grand Master Paul Weiler, accompanied by Master Niklas Enander, a member of the ITF Board of Directors and leader of the ITF African Development Team, visited Ethiopia during the 3rd African Championships, held from August 15 to 17 in Addis Ababa.

During their visit, the ITF leadership engaged with Ethiopian government officials in the sports sector and the leadership of the Ethiopian International Taekwondo Federation (EITF). State Minister of the Sport Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Ethiopia, Mekiyou Mohamed, expressed Ethiopia's interest in hosting the 2028 ITF World Cup in Addis Ababa, highlighting the government's initiatives to inspire the sports sector through facility and infrastructure development, along with other national initiatives.

Following this discussion, The Ethiopian Herald spoke with Tamrat Feyessa, President of the EITF, about the historical background, development, and current status of Taekwondo sport in Ethiopia, as well as the nation's readiness in facilities and other criteria to host the 2028 ITF World Cup.

Tamrat also serves as President of the African Taekwondo Federation (ATF) and embodies the voluntary spirit of service that drives sporting progress in Africa. Before his current role, he held various positions, including in the Oromia regional state. His career outside of sports is equally impressive; he has been a finance expert at UN-affiliated institution, yet Taekwondo remains closest to his heart.

A third-degree black belt and long-time practitioner, Tamrat was the team leader when Ethiopia made its historic debut at the World Taekwondo Championships in 2013 in Italy. Since then, Ethiopia has participated in four World Championships until the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted this trajectory. According to Tamrat, Taekwondo has dramatically developed in Ethiopia over the past four decades. "In just four decades, the sport has spread across cities, towns, and rural areas.

Today, it is one of the most popular sports in Ethiopia," he stated. The story of Taekwondo in Ethiopia began in the late 1980s during the final years of the Derg regime when the sport was formally introduced within the military. Trained experts during the period latter started teaching the sport outside military circles, expanding its reach into the broader community.

"This was the foundation for the international growth of Taekwondo in Ethiopia," Tamrat noted, adding, "What started as a small, military-based activity has evolved into a nationwide sport, accessible in almost every corner of the country." Today, Taekwondo is a familiar presence not only in Addis Ababa but also in rural towns and local youth centers everywhere. Each of the capital's 118 districts has at least one youth center, and every center features a Taekwondo club providing training for young people. "This is a clear reflection of how far the sport has come in Ethiopia," he remarked. As the sport gains recognition across the nation, Ethiopia is now focused on producing quality professionals and champions.

For Tamrat, the current focus has shifted from mere expansion to quality, training athletes who can compete internationally and professionals who can represent Ethiopia on the world stage. Ethiopia is now hosting continental events and has positioned itself as a rising power in African Taekwondo.

It recently hosted the third African Taekwondo Club Championships in Addis Ababa, an event Tamrat described as both successful and historic. The competition brought together African nations and over a hundred athletes. "For us, it was not only about competition," he explained. "It was also an opportunity to demonstrate Ethiopia's capacity to organize large-scale international tournaments." The event, held at Ras Hailu Gymnasium, served as a rehearsal for even greater ambitions: Ethiopia's bid to host the 2028 ITF World Cup.

Tamrat confirmed that Ethiopia is preparing to officially present its proposal to host the ITF World Cup in 2028 in Addis Ababa, marking the first time such a global event is held not only in Ethiopia but on African soil. "Hosting the ITF World Cup would be a breakthrough, not just for Ethiopia but for Africa as a whole," Tamrat emphasized. "It would show the world that Africa is capable of staging major international sporting events and inspire millions of young people."

During the African Championships, the ITF President and board members assessed Ethiopia's facilities and met with government officials. Tamrat noted that the discussions were encouraging.

"They met with State Minister of Culture and Sport, Mekiyou Mohammed, and were impressed by the government's commitment to expanding sports facilities and the nation's interest in hosting the 2028 ITF World Cup," Tamrat said. They also visited potential venues, including the Addis International Convention Center (AICC), which, with minor adjustments, can fully accommodate a tournament of this scale. The ITF leadership expressed strong confidence in Ethiopia's readiness.

The President recommended that the Ethiopian government actively engage in international public relations to garner broader support for the bid at the upcoming ITF conference.

For Tamrat, this recognition is a testament to the strides Ethiopia has made in both sports and governance. "Our facilities are up to international standards," he asserted. "We have the infrastructure, we have the human capital, and above all, we have the passion." If Ethiopia wins the bid, the 2028 ITF World Cup would become a landmark event, signaling Africa's growing place in global sports. Tamrat calls it a continental project, urging all African nations to rally behind Ethiopia's effort.

Ethiopia stands out as an ideal nation to host the 2028 ITF World Cup for two major reasons.

First, Taekwondo has shown remarkable growth in the country. With over 70 percent of its population being young people, the sport is steadily gaining popularity nationwide. Hosting the ITF World Cup, Tamrat argues, would inspire and promote this national effort in developing the sport.

Secondly, he emphasized that the ITF World Cup has never been held in Africa. Awarding Ethiopia this opportunity would inspire the continent's youth-dominated population to embrace Taekwondo, demonstrating the ITF's inclusiveness and global reach. Beyond symbolic recognition, Ethiopia's hosting could also benefit from the ITF's ongoing support through training programs, equipment provision, and other developmental initiatives.

Tamrat views Taekwondo as a tool for social development, imparting discipline, respect, and resilience qualities essential for today's youth. "Taekwondo is not just physical training; it also encompasses ethics and professionalism. It helps young people develop as individuals and responsible citizens, promoting peace, cooperation, and strength of character." As Ethiopia prepares for the 2028 ITF World Cup, Tamrat remains both optimistic and pragmatic.

He understands that securing the event will require international lobbying, governmental commitment, and sustained preparation.

However, he is confident that Ethiopia has the ingredients for success. "Ethiopia has the full capacity to host the World Cup," he asserted. "We have already proven ourselves at the continental level, and now it is time to take the next step."

For Tamrat, the bid is not merely about hosting an event but about cementing Ethiopia's place in global Taekwondo history. "If we succeed," he said, "it will be the first ITF World Cup ever held in Africa. It will be a legacy for the entire continent." From its humble beginnings in military training halls during the 1980s to its current position as a nationwide sport with hundreds of thousands of practitioners, Taekwondo in Ethiopia has indeed come a long way. Under Tamrat Feyessa's leadership, the EITF is nurturing grassroots growth, producing professionals, and setting its sights on hosting the sport's most prestigious events.

The development of Taekwondo in Ethiopia has been dramatic, Tamrat concluded, hoping to see the ITF grant the opportunity to host the 2028 ITF World Cup in recognition of the sport's evolution. "Our athletes, our facilities, and our vision have all matured. Hosting the ITF World Cup in 2028 would not only crown this journey but open a new chapter for Ethiopia and Africa." As the world looks to future hosts, Ethiopia is ready to step into the ring, not just as a competitor, but as a leader.