Ethiopia: Championing Over Waterborne Diseases

Biologists in particular and scientists in general frequently state that waterborne diseases are primarily caused by pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and parasites found in contaminated water sources. These pathogens are ingested or come into contact with humans as well as various beast taxonomic groups. These pathogens can infect both humans and animals through various means, including drinking contaminated water, engaging in recreational activities in polluted water, and even inhaling tiny droplets of polluted water.

Taking this scientific fact into account, The Ethiopian Herald had a stay with Girma Ayana, Senior Biologist graduated from Addis Ababa University, to have a piece of professional information about causes and remedies of waterborne diseases.

He said, "Waterborne illness is caused by contact with or drinking water polluted by disease-causing microbes or pathogens. Of course, many waterborne pathogens can also be acquired by consuming contaminated food or beverages, contacting with animals or their environment, or through person-to-person spread."

As to him, transmission of pathogens occurs while using infected water for drinking, food preparation, and washing clothes, among others. Many developing countries such as ours do not have proper water treatment plants, especially in rural areas. In some places, water is so scarce that people have neither the time nor the capital to afford the water purifiers or other water treatment mechanisms.

He said, "Purification is essential to ensuring that water is safe to use. Treatment is another means as treating water sources with appropriate chemicals like chlorine or iodine is usually used to disinfect them. Storage also matters. Keeping treated water in clean, covered container is quite important to prevent re-contamination."

According to Girma, proper waste disposal needs to be intensified so as to improve sanitation as promoting proper disposal of human waste is instrumental in preventing contamination of water sources. Equally, providing people with access to hygienic sanitation facilities like toilets and latrines is crucial.

Further than this, preventing pollution of water sources by implementing measures to control industrial and agricultural runoff is also quite decisive. Conducting public awareness campaigns also needs to be well consolidated as it is used for educating people about the importance of safe water and hygiene and the severe cons of dirty water so as to combat water borne diseases.

"In essence of this, involving the community in designing and the implementation of water and sanitation solutions is instrumental in protecting water sources from pollution."

It is also vital to establishing sanitation facilities such as designated defecation areas or communal trench latrines as the provision of potable water and sanitation services in healthcare facilities is a top priority. Furthermore, providing safe drinking water, basic sanitation facilities and safe disposal of infectious wastes will prevent the spread of disease and improve health conditions.

Girma further stated that good hygiene practices are key to preventing disease transmission in all cases. Water should be provided in sufficient quantities to enable proper hygiene. Legally speaking even, access to clean water is a basic human need and right for all people. Since people cannot survive without water, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals have emphasized access to water as a critical component of socioeconomic development.

No doubt, he said water is a prerequisite for improving the quality of life and ensuring universal access to sanitation. Additionally, clean water is an essential component of food, energy, health, industrial development, livable cities, biodiversity, and ecosystems.

"In addition, groundwater and shallow wells are commonly utilized in rural localities, and this is a common residential water source in some areas of Ethiopia. However, to make this water safe for drinking, the currently utilized water treatment techniques, including boiling, solar disinfection, chlorination and filtration are not widely used. Hence, promoting and expanding these and other viable methods is important to ensure that the practice of purifying water is well intensified with a view to foster a healthier community," he opined.

As learned from Girma, it is important to focus on safe water consumption, proper hygiene, and sanitation to prevent citizens from waterborne diseases. Specifically, boiling or purifying water before drinking, washing hands frequently with soap and water, and ensuring access to safe and clean toilets have to come to the forefront.

Girma said, "Waterborne diarrhea diseases are among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. These diseases can be mitigated by implementing various interventions."

According to Girma, currently, several interventions are being applied so as to mitigate the risk of waterborne diarrhea diseases. Besides, one should make sure that the drinking water should be filtered and purified. The water used for cooking at home should also be equally pure. Being aware and mindful of the surroundings, avoiding street food, especially if the place of preparation is visibly in unhygienic situations, and making sure that food is covered and stored at home, are some basic tips for prevention of such diseases.

The government often runs health check-up and awareness campaigns, he said adding that experts also educate and sensitize the communities about the risks and common precautions. Apart from the precautions at an individual level, several other approaches including mass recycling of water and carbon sequestration are employed to control the waterborne diseases.

As to him, contaminated water can be the fallout of industrial waste or improper garbage disposal. Poor adherence to proper sanitation when disposing of waste contaminates water, which can spread diseases among humans. Lack of hygiene enhances the probability of a higher number of people contracting waterborne diseases. Water contaminated this way can carry deadly germs and be totally unfit for human consumption.

"Effective control of waterborne diseases is possible only when people understand their causes and effects. Using clean water and maintaining proper sanitation can go a long way in preventing these diseases. Food and water borne diseases causes are important to understand if people want to shield the community from adverse health consequences," he underscored.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), and other related sources, about 844 million people lack access to even basic drinking-water services. Approximately 159 million individuals are dependent on surface water for their daily needs. Additionally, at least 2 billion people utilize drinking water sources that are contaminated with feces. These contaminated water sources can transmit waterborne diseases, which have been linked to about 502,000 diarrheal deaths every year.

Majority of waterborne diseases worldwide mainly affect children due to poor hygiene and weak immunity. Most of these diseases are life-threatening. The knowledge of the different types of waterborne diseases has come to the front end with the advent of globalization over the past few decades.

In a nutshell, waterborne diseases are a major threat to public health in areas where the availability of clean and potable water is very limited. No doubt, people contract these diseases after consuming water that is polluted with pathogenic organisms. If citizens understand various facts about waterborne diseases, they can considerably avoid waterborne diseases. True, focusing on improving water quality, sanitation, and hygiene practices is of paramount importance in combating waterborne diseases. This includes purifying or treating water before consumption, ensuring access to hygienic sanitation facilities, practicing good personal hygiene, and protecting water sources from contamination.