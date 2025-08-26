Ethiopia: Ministry Unveils First Nat'l Irrigation Draft to Boost Productivity

- The Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands (MILLs) has launched Ethiopia's first draft framework on irrigation development, a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring sustainable use of arable land.

The draft document, developed with technical and financial support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), sets national standards for irrigation design, implementation, and management something the country has lacked until now.

At the launching event, MILLs Minister Abraham Belay (PhD) said Ethiopia has long faced challenges due to the absence of a clear roadmap for irrigation development.

"Until now, there was no proper design system with national standards or procedural flow. This draft gives us a framework for at least 15 years of implementation," he said.

The Minister noted that much of Ethiopia's arable land remains under-irrigated, but the new framework will guide irrigation expansion using digital systems, pilot projects, and capacity-building programs. The ministry also plans to introduce training, feedback platforms, and a strong monitoring system before the final endorsement of the document.

"This milestone helps us put irrigation development on the right track, moving away from practices that lacked standards," Abraham emphasized.

The draft was formally handed over to the ministry by Addis Ababa University, which conducted extensive studies on Ethiopia's irrigable land.

FAO Representative to Ethiopia, Farayi Zimudzi, said the project will close long-standing gaps in irrigation, strengthen food systems, and improve production and nutrition.

"The development of these standards is a critical step toward establishing high-quality, cost-effective irrigation systems that use resources efficiently, promote innovation, and enhance sustainability, productivity, and socio-economic benefits," Farayi said.

He stressed that irrigation is a top FAO priority in Ethiopia, as it is key to transforming agriculture and securing food for the growing population.