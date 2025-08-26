Ethiopia: Addis Steps Up Inflation Control Ahead of Holidays, Wage Hikes

- The Addis Ababa City Administration said it is intensifying efforts to curb inflation and stabilize market prices ahead of the holiday season and following the recent salary increases for government employees.

Deputy Mayor and Industry Development Bureau Head Jantrar Abay told reporters that coordinated supply and regulatory measures are underway to counter the usual price surges seen during holidays and after wage adjustments.

He noted that the Market Stabilization, Illicit Trade Control, and "Let Ethiopia Produce Addis Ababa Task Force" are closely monitoring markets to ensure fair pricing and curb illegal trade.

"Strict control is being exercised to prevent price inflation in line with the recent wage adjustment. We are working with the business community to expand supply through evening, Saturday, and Sunday markets, while a dedicated task force oversees supply and price trends," Jantrar said.

To ease consumer pressure, the city has activated 219 Sunday markets and five major shopping centers offering extended services at the city level. In addition, 15 multipurpose agricultural centers have been linking producers directly with consumers, reducing the role of brokers and middlemen.

The Deputy Mayor also disclosed that the city has allocated 14.5 billion Birr in subsidies to support low-income communities struggling with the cost of living. The subsidies focus on food, transport, and other essential services, with priority given to students and vulnerable groups.

So far, regular inspections by the task force have shown encouraging results. Plans are also underway to develop large market centers to expand producer access.

Jantrar urged residents to support fair trade practices and cooperate with oversight measures to ensure market stability during the holidays. He also called on the public to report illegal trade practices, including price manipulation and stockpiling, through the city's toll-free number 8588.