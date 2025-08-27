Sudan: IOM - 'More Than Two Million Displaced Sudanese Returned in Nine Months

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that approximately 2,004,302 returnees were registered in 1,611 locations across 39 localities in seven states of Sudan between November 2024 and July 2025. According to a new report released by the organisation, the total number of reported returnees increased by 50% during the current period from November to June, reflecting an increase in return movements and the expansion of data collection.

About 77% (1,549,211 individuals) of the total returnees returned from locations inside Sudan, while 23% (455,091 individuals) returned from abroad.

The number of returnees from locations within Sudan represents approximately 13% of the highest recorded number of internally displaced people in Sudan, with the highest number of internally displaced people in Sudan reaching in January 2025, reaching about 11,585,384 IDPs.

Gezira State hosted the largest number of returnees (48%), followed by Khartoum (30%) and Sennar (9%).The return of IDPs and refugees increased after the army tightened its control over the states of Khartoum, Gezira, Sennar and White Nile, while displacement rates increased in North Darfur and Kordofan due to the ongoing battles.

Decline in the number of displaced people

The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) decreased by an estimated 14% compared to the highest figure recorded in January 2025, mainly due to increased return movements in Sennar, Gezira and Khartoum states.

As of July 29, the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) reached 9,937,444 in 10,731 locations, across 185 localities in Sudan's 18 states.

The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) since 15 April 2023 is estimated at 7,548,913 individuals. Some 4,278,535 people have crossed borders into neighbouring countries since 15 April 2023.

The most prominent states from which refugees have been displaced: Khartoum (31%), South Darfur (21%), North Darfur (20%), and the states with the highest proportions of internally displaced people: South Darfur (19%), North Darfur (18%), and Central Darfur (10%).

More than half (53%) of internally displaced people are reported to be children under the age of 18.