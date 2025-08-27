Rwanda: How Faith Leaders Are Helping End HIV Stigma in Rwanda

On a Sunday morning in Kigali, as worshippers gather for prayers, the sermon carries a message that goes beyond the spiritual. The pastor speaks openly about HIV, urging the congregation to get tested and to support those living with the virus.

Across Rwanda, such moments are becoming common, as faith leaders step forward to fight stigma and promote care through the very platforms that shape community values.

Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya, the Mufti of Rwanda, described how religious leaders are working to promote health and combat HIV through the Rwanda Interfaith Council on Health (RICH), which began in 2003 as the Rwanda Network of Religious Organisations against HIV/AIDS (RCLS).

While the council initially focused on HIV, it now addresses a wider range of health issues in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), and other health institutions.

He noted awareness and public education as the council's main approaches, encouraging people to get regular health checkups and creating a community free from stigma.

"We no longer exclude people living with HIV; they are treated like everyone else, and even if someone has acted against our religious teachings, we still have a duty to protect their life and health so they have the chance to repent and continue worshiping God," Sheikh Sindayigaya said.

Guided by religious teachings, the council has published two books, one on maternal and infant health, including HIV, and another on early childhood development, both based on the Quran and Bible. These lessons are shared in sermons across mosques and churches, encouraging healthy living and regular checkups, he added.

The Mufti of Rwanda explained that RICH provides social support through local clubs and networks for people living with HIV. To combat stigma, religious leaders have publicly undergone HIV testing and launched campaigns encouraging others to do the same.

"A club of religious leaders living with HIV shows that being affected does not exclude anyone from leadership, and these are practical steps we have taken to fight stigma and support inclusion," Sheikh Sindayigaya said.

The Catholic Church in Rwanda has become a partner in the country's fight against HIV, managing over 30 percent of health facilities through Caritas Rwanda. Prince Bosco Kanani, the Director of Rwanda Catholic Health Services at Caritas Rwanda, noted that fear of judgment and silence persist as the main obstacles, as many people living with HIV worry about social exclusion.

"The Church has stepped into that space by training priests, catechists, and parish leaders to speak openly about HIV during Mass, youth programmes, and community meetings. The training focuses on clearing up misunderstandings about how HIV is transmitted and helping people avoid judging others, so communities can respond with care rather than stigma," Kanani said.

Scripture supports the Church's approach, with sermons putting emphasis on compassion and inclusion. Passages such as John 8:1-11, where Jesus does not condemn the woman caught in sin, are used to illustrate the importance of supporting rather than shaming people living with HIV, he noted.

"Similarly, Luke 5:12-16, where Jesus heals a man with leprosy, encourages Christians to reach out to those marginalized by society. Parishes are increasingly sharing testimonies from people living with HIV, helping communities see the virus as a health issue rather than a source of shame. Bible studies and parish forums further connect scripture with science and public health, fostering informed and open dialogue."

Kanani explained that catechism classes, school health clubs, and parish volunteers trained by Caritas deliver HIV awareness door-to-door.

He added that pre-marriage counseling now integrates testing, education, and counseling, encouraging couples to know their status as part of responsible parenthood.

"Catholic health facilities provide testing, counseling, and prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission services, often integrated with antenatal care and natural family planning. Our mission is based on the dignity of every person. By combining health services with pastoral care, we ensure that people living with HIV receive support medically, socially, and spiritually."

The Church also works to reduce stigma in schools, workplaces, and health facilities, while protecting the rights of people living with HIV. The Faith Project, launched by Caritas Rwanda with support from Caritas Internationalis and the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has supported relations between parishes and health facilities, increased male participation in antenatal care, and promoted voluntary testing and early treatment, Kanani added.

Deo Mutambuka, the Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Network of People Living with HIV (RRP+), said faith-based organisations have the power to change how communities see HIV.

He explained that working with churches and mosques on joint awareness and anti-stigma campaigns can encourage testing, education, and positive living by using sermons and scripture to promote dignity and acceptance.

Mutambuka noted that training religious leaders on HIV education, mental health, and prevention is important, adding that when a pastor or sheikh speaks about HIV, it breaks the silence and encourages people to seek care.

He added that RRP+ plans to strengthen collaboration with faith institutions through joint capacity-building programmes for staff and volunteers. These will focus on HIV response, youth engagement, gender equality, and adherence support.

"By combining our technical expertise with their moral influence, we can build a more inclusive and community-rooted response," Mutambuka said.

Reverend Nathan Chiroma, the Principal of Africa College of Theology (ACT) in Kigali, said the church has long been a source of hope, healing, and transformation. In Rwanda and across Africa, he explained, it serves as a spiritual institution and a social pillar, influencing communities at every level.

"Although some may think HIV is no longer a serious issue, it still quietly affects thousands of lives. Scripture calls on God's followers to 'bear one another's burdens,' which includes supporting those affected by HIV through care, guidance, and advocacy," Reverend Chiroma said.

He noted that the pulpit, small groups, and pastoral forums offer unique opportunities to influence attitudes and behaviors in ways few other organizations can.

Reverend Chiroma added, "Religious leaders must partner with government agencies, health professionals, and community leaders. The Bible in Ecclesiastes reminds us that 'two are better than one.' Partnerships strengthen efforts to provide accurate information, organize health workshops, and encourage regular testing."

The church, he said, can also act as a bridge, connecting communities to life-saving medical services while advocating for policies that ensure access to treatment.

"Faith without action is dead," he said, referencing James 2:17, explaining that hope must always be paired with practical support.

Reverend Chiroma noted the importance of incorporating HIV awareness and stigma reduction into pastoral care, citing Jesus' ministry as an example of how it consistently reached those marginalized by society with compassion and inclusivity.

"Pastoral care must follow this model, providing preventive education, supporting affected people, and preserving the dignity of every person created in God's image. The church fulfills its mission when it reflects Christ's love, a love that heals, restores, and protects the most vulnerable."