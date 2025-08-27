Tanzania Unveils Project to Control Floods in Morogoro

Morogoro — THE Tanzanian government has announced a big project to improve infrastructure in the Morogoro region and its municipal councils by improving river and road infrastructure and rainwater drains.

Morogoro regions face flood threats during the wet season when its major rivers, Wami, Kilombero, Mkondoa, and Mazinyungu, which most often overflow during the rainy season.

To solve this challenge, the government, through the Tanzania Urban Infrastructure Development (TACTIC) project, has improved infrastructure in the Morogoro Municipal Council in the construction of roads and rainwater drains.

It was revealed by the Executive Director of Morogoro Municipality, Emmanuel Mkongo, that the construction projects of rainwater drains and roads have reached 95 percent completion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"There are residential areas where, during the rainy season, they were flooded and caused inconvenience to the citizens,s but with the completion of the construction of the drains, the water does not stagnate and the inconvenience has gone away. The value of areas such as plots and houses has also increased after many areas began to be easily accessible", he said.

In addition, Rose Munisi, who was a victim of floods during the rainy season, has commended the Government for taking this important step of constructing water channels and added that they will ensure that the infrastructure is protected.

"We ourselves are the guardians of this infrastructure, and we will not accept seeing someone throwing waste in the channels because in the past we had a real problem during the rainy season", said Rose.

Kihonda Ward Executive Officer, Tatu Khamis, said that the construction of the road in the ward has become a link to the Mwendokasi Train (SGR) station and said that in addition to beautifying those areas, the road will also boost the economy of the people.

For his part, Mohamed Ramadhani, a resident of Tungi, said that in the beginning, before the construction of the road, the situation was bad, where going to school and even to the hospital was a challenge, especially during the rainy season,n but now they can do their jobs and travel without problems due to the presence of the road.