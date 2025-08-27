Ethiopia: De Ruiter Pledges Support to Flower Farms in Bishoftu Hit By Severe Storm

26 August 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Global flower breeder De Ruiter has announced plans to assist flower farms in Bishoftu, Oromia region, that were severely damaged by a hailstorm and strong winds earlier this month.

The storm, which struck on 6 August 2025, caused extensive damage to flower and fruit farms in the area. According to reports, greenhouses on two major farms were completely destroyed, while eight other farms also sustained serious damage. The storm also led to a power outage, further disrupting agricultural operations.

In a statement issued on 26 August, De Ruiter expressed solidarity with the affected producers, calling the incident "a major loss to the growing flower industry in the region." The company, which has over 112 years of experience in the flower industry, said it is working in partnership with companies involved in flower farm development in Ethiopia to provide support.

"De Ruiter expresses its deep sympathy for the companies whose flower farms, greenhouses, and other infrastructure were damaged by the storm, and we stand ready to assist them in any way possible," the statement read.

Industry publication Thursd reported that flower farms in Bishoftu are making great efforts to recover, but noted that frequent power outages and a shortage of imported materials are posing serious challenges.

The Bishoftu Agricultural Research Center, part of the Ethiopian Agricultural Research Institute, also sustained extensive damage during the storm. In a statement issued at the time, the institute said the storm caused "extensive destruction" to animal and crop research programs, with experimental research work "completely ruined." Several buildings collapsed, and large trees were uprooted, falling on research and office structures.

A report on a local newspaper further indicated that flower producers are under additional financial strain, warning that failure to resume operations in the coming months could leave them unable to meet bank loan obligations and government tax requirements.

