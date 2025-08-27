Eritrea: Commendable Water and Soil Conservation Activity

26 August 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 26 August 2025 - Mr. Mihreteab Bahlibi, representative of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, reported that commendable water and soil conservation activities, carried out in collaboration with the public, students, and members of the Defense Forces, are underway in Berik sub-zone in the Central Region.

Mr. Mihreteab stated that since the popular campaign began in March, 225 hectares of terraces have been constructed and 272,592 tree seedlings have been planted in 21 villages of the sub-zone. He also noted that studies conducted beforehand in cooperation with local administrators significantly contributed to the successful implementation of the program.

According to Mr. Mihreteab, of the 272,592 tree seedlings planted, 166,914 were planted by the community, 40,678 through the students' summer work program, 37,000 by individuals, and 28,000 by members of the Defense Forces.

Mr. Kiflezgi Kiflemariam, head of Economic Development, on his part said that about 5,000 tree seedlings have been planted alongside the roads linking Kushet with Tsaeda Christian, and Tsaeda Christian with Adi-Bidel and Adi-Gebru.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.