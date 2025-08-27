North Africa: Egypt Condemns, Denounces Israeli Occupation Army's Raid On the City of Ramallah

The Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' raid on the city of Ramallah, targeting and injuring of Palestinian civilians, in what marks a dangerous escalation of Israel's ongoing violations in the West Bank.

Egypt stresses that the aggressive and extremist policies of the Israeli government are the main factor undermining stability in the region, due to its provocative actions and its rejection and obstruction of all prospects for peace in the region. Egypt once again warns of the grave consequences of the arrogance that dominates Israel's policies and its pursuit to expand the scope of the conflict.

Egypt reiterates its call upon all members of the international community to take the necessary measures to oblige Israel to respect international law and international humanitarian law, and to put an end to its blatant violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Foreign Ministry