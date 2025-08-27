Egypt to Launch New Financing Initiative for Reviving Stalled Factories

Egypt will launch a new financing initiative to support and revive stalled factories by restructuring and reoperating them, as part of a broader effort to boost industrial development across the country.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir during a high-level visit to Alexandria.

During the visit, El-Wazir held extensive meetings with Alexandria Governor Ahmed Khaled and local industrial investors to directly address the challenges facing manufacturers in the governorate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The visit included inspections of key industrial facilities, including factories in the engineering, home appliance, and food sectors.

He also inspected the under-construction Alstom Industrial Complex in New Borg El-Arab, set to be a cornerstone of Egypt's strategy to localize the railway industry.

Moreover, the minister confirmed the ongoing rollout of two existing financing initiatives for production lines and working capital and emphasized the government's readiness to remove any technical, administrative, or procedural hurdles facing industrial investors.

He further highlighted plans to offer new industrial land plots via Egypt's Industrial Digital Platform in early September.

El-Wazir also announced steps to formalize unplanned industrial zones and relocate factories from residential areas to compliant industrial clusters.

Egypt is working to revive around 12,000 distressed factories as part of a wider plan to raise the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP from 14 to 20 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Trade.

In December 2024, El-Wazir announced that 1,000 factories had been revived.

Earlier, he said the government is cooperating with all ministries to address the challenges facing these factories through a package of facilitations and support measures.

Egypt aims to create between seven and eight million job opportunities in 2025 by supporting the industrial sector, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and struggling factories, and by integrating informal workshops into the formal economy, El-Wazir added.

Ahram Online