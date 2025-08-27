Liberia's Customs Chief Calls for Stronger Regional Customs Compliance

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Customs Commissioner Saah Saamoi on Monday (Aug 25) underscored the critical importance of post-clearance audits (PCA) as a tool for trade facilitation and revenue enhancement. The Customs Commissioner (CC) spoke during the opening of a weeklong regional workshop jointly hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and AFRITAC West 2 in Monrovia.

"Post-clearance audit is not just a technical exercise; it is central to strengthening compliance, enhancing revenue collection, and facilitating legitimate trade," Saamoi said. "I urge all participants to fully engage, share experiences, and leverage the expertise of facilitators to strengthen their national customs systems."

AFRITAC West 2 delivers localized, technical training and support to English-speaking West African countries, through IMF support. The workshop brings together 24 delegates from the customs and revenue authorities of six West African countries: Ghana, The Gambia, Cabo Verde, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Liberia.

The training aims to build the capacity of customs officials in applying best practice audit systems, encourage peer learning in post-clearance audits, review technical assistance needs, and guide participating countries in developing actionable strategies for enhancing PCA functions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A key facilitator of the workshop is Mr. L. Daniel Jaiblai, Manager of the LRA Post-Clearance Audit Unit and an IMF-trained international expert in post-clearance audits. Mr. Jaiblai is co-facilitating the training alongside Senior Facilitator Phillip Wood. Jaiblai's extensive expertise includes leading PCA reforms at the Gambia Revenue Authority, where his work contributed to measurable improvements in compliance and revenue collection, earning recognition from the World Customs Organization.

The workshop will include technical lectures, peer-to-peer learning, and practical sessions designed to strengthen PCA knowledge and application. Participants are expected to develop actionable plans by the end of the week to enhance their respective PCA departments in alignment with international standards.

Commissioner Saamoi reiterated that the success of the workshop depends on active participation and strategic use of expert knowledge. "I encourage all delegates to make the most of this opportunity, particularly by learning from facilitators like Mr. Jaiblai, so that they can return home with practical solutions to improve their audit operations," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia, through the LRA Customs Department, is seen as a growing leader in customs modernization in the subregion. Having its own IMF-trained expert, Daniel Jaiblai, co-facilitating this training shows that Liberia is not only benefiting from technical assistance but also exporting expertise to strengthen neighbors' systems.