Namibia: President Says Corruption Must Be Treated As Treason, As Namibia Commemorates Heroes Day

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating corruption, saying it should be treated as treason.

She was speaking during a well-attended 35th Heroes Day commemoration at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region on Tuesday.

This year's commemoration is themed, 'Built on Bravery, Bound for a Prosperous Future.'

The president said despite attaining political freedom, Namibia's goal of securing economic independence and prosperity is yet to be realised, thus the abuse of power, corruption, and mismanagement of public resources will not be tolerated.

"With the vast natural resources at our disposal, we must make a commitment to ensure that every Namibian is living a decent life. Towards this end, the government will be on the side of those leading the charge against corruption in all its manifestations that threaten our development.

"I have said it before and will say it again: corruption is the betrayal of trust, as it takes away resources meant for the people. Corruption must, therefore, be treated as treason," she emphasised.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that citizens are often at war with each other rather than uplifting one another. She warned against this destructive path and urged for greater unity in the push for the common good of all.

"It troubles me deeply that we are too much at each other's throats in all institutions of our society, be it in families, traditional authorities, religious institutions, or politics. We are all one. I urge citizens to resolve our differences with respect, tolerance, and sensitivity, by peaceful means and not resort to violence.

"For those who have not seen or have no knowledge of what it took to liberate our country, I appeal to you: treasure the peace, liberty, and justice we are able to enjoy today, for it was paid for in blood and through untold sacrifices."