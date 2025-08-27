Mauritius: Site Visits Conducted to Assess Progress of Works of Local Projects

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit accompanied by the Junior Minister, Mr Mohammad Fawzi Allymun carried out a series of site visits today at the Plaza Theatre in Rose-Hill, the Guy Rozemont Sports Complex in Quatre-Bornes, and the Forum Market Fair at Curepipe.

The aim was to take stock of the progress of works while ensuring that all works are executed within the prescribed timelines, adhere to established quality standards, and are delivered in a cost-effective manner.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum; the Chief Government Whip, Mrs Marie Genevieve Stephanie Anquetil as well as the Mayors of the Municipalities of Rose-Hill, Quatre Bornes and Curepipe were present at the relevant site.

Following the inspection, Minister Woochit outlined the importance of continuous on-site supervision, highlighting that regular visits are being conducted to ensure timely delivery of public infrastructure projects.

Regarding the renovation of the Plaza Theatre, he pointed out that the Ministry will monitor closely the situation to avoid delays and to make sure that the cost of the project remains within budgetary allocations. For his part, Minister Nagalingum spoke of the cultural significance of this historic theatre and stressed the need to uphold the architectural design of the Italian-style heritage building.

The Local Government Minister was also briefed on the Guy Rozemont Sports Complex project, estimated at Rs 105 million, which will feature a fitness area, badminton and volleyball courts, a handball pitch, and a spectator stand with a seating capacity of 300. The project is currently under tendering phase, with construction expected to start in approximately four months.

During the site visit at the forum fair at Curepipe, the Minister was apprised on the progress made so far regarding preliminary structural works. The Forum Market Fair project is part of a broader Government initiative to modernise market infrastructure nationwide.