Angola: New Minimum Wage Comes Into Effect Next September

Luanda — The new national minimum wage, set at 100,000 kwanzas, comes into effect starting this September, the National Director of Labor, Blanche Chendovava, announced Tuesday in Luanda.

Speaking during a clarification session on the national minimum wage, Chendovava emphasized that the measure, in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 152/24 of July 17, 2024, represents a 211% increase compared to 2022, when the country still adopted differentiated values by economic sector.

"More than a number set by decree, this is a measure that aims to value workers and ensure greater wage dignity," stated Blanche Chendovava. The director explained that, since the decree came into effect in 2024, companies have had 12 months to adapt to the new wage level.

During that period, 93 companies requested authorization to pay below the national minimum wage, citing financial difficulties, the majority of which were from Luanda and Benguela. He added that approximately 29% of the requests came from private security companies, and many were denied authorization because they were unable to comply.

Blanche Chendovava also stated that 15,000 workers would be covered by these requests. "The authorization was temporary and expires in September.

If these companies continue to face difficulties, they can submit new requests, but they will have another 12 months to adapt to the new minimum wage," he explained.

According to the director, the decree provides an exception for micro-enterprises, startups, and domestic workers, who will now have a minimum wage of 50,000 kwanzas.

He said that including domestic workers in this category requires greater formalization of contracts and social security registration.

"It is essential that labor relations be formalized, because this way, workers will be able to fully demand their rights," he emphasized. In turn, UNTA Secretary-General José Laurindo welcomed the decree's implementation and assured that unions will continue to monitor its compliance.

"The labor movement is committed to monitoring and willing to collaborate in reporting companies that fail to comply with the law," he said. Employer representative José Pedro Tondela stated that the private sector is aligned with the measure and urged companies to avoid layoffs due to alleged inability to pay.

"Companies that are not authorized to pay below the minimum wage should not resort to layoffs.

The goal is to preserve jobs and contribute to the formalization of the economy," he emphasized. AB/ASS/TED/DOJ