Nigeria: NCAA Launches First Servicom Integrated Service Charter

Abuja — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched its First SERVICOM Integrated Service Charter to deepen service excellence and transparency.

Speaking at the launch of the Service Charter on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barr. Festus Keyamo, said the launch of the Service Charter is a clear demonstration of NCAA's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the delivery of world-class services to stakeholders in the aviation sector.

Represented by Mrs, Adediji Francisca F., Ag. Director, Reform Coordination & Service Improvement at the ministry, the minister further indicated that "this milestone also aligns with the Federal Government's reform agenda of improving service delivery across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), with SERVICOM serving as the bedrock of citizen-centred service" he said.

The minister indicated that by "setting out clear service standards and performance benchmarks, the NCAA has taken a bold step towards enhancing customer satisfaction, boosting operational efficiency, and reinforcing Nigeria's reputation in global Aviation."

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo said the event is not just the unveiling of a document, but a "public declaration of a covenant -- a solemn commitment between the NCAA and the people and organisations we serve."

Represented by Capt. Donald Tonye Spiff, Director, Operations, Licensing and Training, NCAA, the DG also affirmed the Charter stands as a clear statement of NCAA's service standards.

"Today, we take an important step forward in our ongoing mission to ensure transparency, accountability, and excellence in the services we deliver. The Integrated Service Charter is more than a document -- it is a public promise" he said.

The DGCA also indicated that the Service Charter clearly sets out; The services the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority provides; The applicable costs for each service; The timelines within which those services will be delivered; and structured way to receive and act upon your feedback through a customer satisfaction survey.

Capt. Najomo further explained that the Charter embodies NCAA's commitment to putting its customers at the very heart of what we do.

"It ensures that every stakeholder -- whether an airline, service providers, flight crew, Air Traffic Controllers, Engineers, Dispatchers, or member of the flying public -- know exactly what to expect, when to expect it, and how to measure our performance," he said.

He reiterated that one of his eight cardinal objectives as DGCA is the attainment of ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification for the Authority.

"Getting the certification is like giving our organization a global seal of excellence. The NCAA Integrated Service charter coordinated by the SERVICOM department and the Service Level Agreements (SLA's) developed by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council are key ingredients in our journey for certification" he stated.

In aviation, he said precision and trust are non-negotiable. "By integrating service standards with a clear feedback mechanism, we are not only raising the bar for customer service in the industry but also creating a platform for continuous improvement" he stated.

The General Manager (SERVICOM)/Nodal Officer, Isiyaku Shok Jok, in his welcome address said the Authority won the most improved Parastatal SERVICOM unit in 2023 because of its exponential improvement in service delivery.

"NCAA's score in the last assessment conducted in 2024 was 75%. Also, NCAA won the SERVICOMWORKSHERE recognition; the Director- General Civil Aviation was recognised for his support and commitment to citizen-centred service delivery; while the NCAA Nodal Officer (my humble self) was recognised as the best performing Nodal Officer, Parastatals SERVICOM units (Team D) - three awards in one year" he said.