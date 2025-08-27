Zimbabwe: Tragic Cabin Fire Leaves Victim Burnt Beyond Recognition

27 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Shalom Shawurwa

A 47-year-old woman has died in a tragic fire that engulfed her wooden cabin in Eastview, Harare, late on Monday night.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at around 22:00 Monday when the cabin in which Sanisai Kandowe was sleeping caught fire.

Her body was burnt beyond recognition.

"The ZRP confirms a tragic fire incident which occurred on 25/08/25 at around 2200 hours in Eastview, Harare. The victim, Sanisai Kandowe (47) lost her life when a wooden cabin she was sleeping in caught fire. The body was burnt to ashes. Investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire," the police said in a statement.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established and authorities say investigations are under way.

Neighbours in the area were left shocked describing the incident as "horrific" and calling for improved fire safety measures in informal housing structures which are often built from highly flammable material.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

