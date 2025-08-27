Ethiopia, Colombia Vow to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) yesterday received Colombia's Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina for discussions on ways to further strengthen the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister shared on his social media pages that the two sides held fruitful discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues. The Vice President is in Addis Ababa for an official working visit, during which she is expected to meet with senior Ethiopian government officials.

While in Addis Ababa, Vice President Márquez Mina also paid a courtesy visit to Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). Their talks focused on advancing the priorities of the Global South, including responsive budgeting, women's land access, pooled pharmaceutical procurement, rechanneling of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), experience sharing, and the Global Tax Convention.

In a separate session, Ethiopia and Colombia reaffirmed their commitment to elevate cooperation particularly in trade, investment, and economic partnership. Speaking at the occasion, Trade and Regional Integration State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi underlined that Ethiopia and Colombia have enjoyed diplomatic ties for over seven decades. She described the visit of the Colombian Vice President as a cornerstone for strengthening relations between the two sisterly countries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Our two countries enjoy a long-standing relationship. Now it is time to move beyond diplomatic ties and take advantage of the trade opportunities that exist between us," Yasmin noted. She emphasized that Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms have been encouraging for both local and foreign investors and present an important opening for Colombia.

For his part, Colombian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yeison Arcadio Meneses Copete highlighted that Colombia values the historical and cultural ties with Ethiopia and is keen to deepen cooperation. He said the embassy is working to facilitate stronger partnership in trade, investment, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Both sides underscored the need to transform their relations into tangible development cooperation, with the reopening of Colombia's diplomatic presence in Ethiopia expected to give fresh momentum to the partnership.

Vice President Márquez Mina's visit reflects Colombia's interest in advancing its relations with Ethiopia and the wider African continent, building on shared values and aspirations for inclusive growth and South-South cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 27 AUGUST 2025