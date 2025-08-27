Ethiopia: Cooperation Crucial for Trade, Quality, Revenue - Officials

Senior government officials have underscored the importance of coordinated action in promoting lawful trade, improving product quality, and maximizing export revenue, as Ethiopia pursues economic reforms and prepares to deepen regional and global trade integration.

Speaking at the 2024/2025 annual sector conference held at the Quality Village under the theme: "Toward a National Hope Realized through Streamlined Business", Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe (PhD) said Ethiopia is targeting 9.4 billion USD in export earnings by 2025/26, building on the 8.3 billion USD achieved last year.

Kassahun emphasized that technology use, joint effort among institutions, and stronger regulation will be crucial to reach the goal. He cited the progress made in mining, tourism, and manufacturing under the ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency reforms.

Ethiopia is also preparing to launch operations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in September. Preparations are underway for the sixth WTO Working Party meeting, while the country has so far discussed bilateral trade with 10 of the 20 countries that requested engagement.

The Quality Village, constructed at a cost of 8.2 billion Birr, is already playing an important role in inspecting import and export goods, the Minister noted.

Oromia State, which contributes over 60% of Ethiopia's exports, mainly coffee, oilseeds, and khat, has placed value addition and technology-driven trade at the center of its strategy. According to the Oromia Trade and Market Development Bureau Deputy Head Tesfaye Gesho, the state is working to brand coffee, livestock, honey, and horticulture products through quality improvement and geographical specialization. Efforts are also underway to expand e-commerce and improve supply-demand balance, especially around holiday seasons.

He added that 594 Sunday markets are now linking producers, factories, and consumers across the state, cutting unnecessary middlemen. Of the 2,162 newly built market centers, 94% are operational.

Tesfaye acknowledged that illegal trade remains a challenge, but said the Bureau has signed a memorandum of understanding with police, prosecutors, and revenue and transport authorities to curb the problem. Over 1.1 billion Birr in revenue was secured in 2024/25 by fighting illicit trade.

In Amhara State, Trade and Market Development Bureau Head Ibrahim Mohammed (PhD) highlighted efforts to expand quality production, particularly of cereals and oilseeds. The state exported 6.8 million quintals of crops last year, earning significant foreign exchange.

Despite sporadic conflict, Ibrahim said joint efforts between local officials and communities have helped tackle illegal trade and safeguard consumers. Expired food worth 24 million Birr was disposed of to protect public health last year.

Amhara has also identified 107 widely used products ahead of the New Year and is working to balance supply and demand from regional to district levels. Eight new second-rank market centers have been built to expand trade infrastructure, while 1.1 billion Birr in revolving funds was provided to trade unions to facilitate market access.

Both federal and regional officials stressed that sustaining legal trade, ensuring quality production, and strengthening institutional cooperation remain central to Ethiopia's trade reform. Coordinated efforts, improved market linkages, and technological adoption are expected to drive revenue growth, improve consumer welfare, and position Ethiopia to take fuller advantage of continental and global trade opportunities.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 27 AUGUST 2025