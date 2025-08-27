Malawi: Chakwera Storms Kasungu to Consolidate MCP Stronghold Votes

27 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera is today embarking on a whistle-stop tour across Kasungu, a traditional Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold, as he seeks to consolidate voter support and share his vision for a second term.

The President is expected to meet and greet voters at several centres across the district, including:

Ofesi TC - Kasungu North North (Hon. Elled M. Nkhoma)

Chatoloma TC - Kasungu North (Hon. Mike Bango)

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mphomwa TC - Kasungu North West (Hon. Joe Mseteka)

Lingadzi TC - Kasungu Central (Hon. Chikondi Chisale)

Kasungu Boma - Kasungu Municipality (Hon. Chimgwede)

Mphungu TC - Kasungu West (Hon. J. Bonongwe)

Malepera TC - Kasungu South West (Hon. A. Nkhata)

Kamphulu TC - Kasungu West (Hon. J. Bonongwe)

Santhe TC - Kasungu South (Hon. Chithyola)

Key Agenda

While in Kasungu, Chakwera is expected to pay tribute to Malawi's founding President and MCP's first leader, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who hailed from the district.

The President will also showcase his administration's development record in Kasungu, highlighting ongoing and completed projects, while promising fresh solutions to pressing challenges facing the district.

Development Highlights in Kasungu

Since 2020, Chakwera's administration has rolled out a series of initiatives touching nearly every sector:

Social Support & Agriculture:

Relief food distribution to 43,208 food-insecure households.

AIP support to 546,615 farmers.

Social cash transfers to 19,409 families.

Climate-smart cash transfers to 23,512 households.

K4.3 billion in agricultural loans to 2,708 farmers.

K12.3 billion in business loans to 9,724 people under NEEF.

Mega Farmers & Agro-Innovation:

252 mega farmers supported with MAIIC loans, benefiting 1,703 farmers.

Seven tractors allocated to entrepreneurs.

Business & Conservation:

2,547 MSMEs financed under the World Bank's FInES project.

106km of the 130km Kasungu National Park perimeter fence completed.

Education:

University loans to 1,336 students.

3,810 teachers recruited and deployed.

32 classroom blocks constructed.

Two community colleges built at Pampa and Kambira.

ICT labs under construction at five CDSS, plus 20,000 digital learning tablets procured (half allocated to girls).

Health & Infrastructure:

Health centres constructed at Mphomwa, Lodjwa, and Ofesi.

Girls' hostel, 3 under-five clinics, and 12 staff houses for health and education workers.

14 bridges built, including at Nkhuta, Kasikidzi, and Chilodza.

Kasungu District Council office and expanded Gogode Health Centre completed.

296 houses for security agencies.

Phase one of Kasungu town loop road completed; 255km of roads rehabilitated.

Ongoing construction of M1 Road (116km passes through Kasungu).

Energy & Water:

187 households connected to grid electricity through MAREP.

14,748 solar home systems installed, plus 3,125 through MEAP.

407 households connected to piped water.

Electoral Stakes

With Kasungu's 344,930 registered voters (plus 25,599 in Kasungu Municipality), analysts predict Chakwera is poised to sweep a commanding majority in the district if today's campaign reinforces MCP's traditional grip.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.