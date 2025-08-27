South Africa Reaffirms Commitment to Fostering Economic Diplomacy With Nigeria

The Government of South Africa has expressed its commitment to fostering economic diplomacy and bridging cultural and geographical divides in its relations with Nigeria in order to unlock new opportunities for trade and investments that would drive growth and development in Africa.

This commitment was declared in Lagos by the Acting High Commissioner and Consul General of South Africa in Nigeria, Professor Bobby J. Moroe, in his welcome remarks at the "2025 Outward Selling Trade Mission to Nigeria," which was organised by the South Africa Consulate General Lagos and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) of South Africa.

Moroe said that South Africa and Nigeria "have a unique opportunity to strengthen trade and investment ties, driving economic growth and development. I look forward to exploring these opportunities with you. Together, let us tap into the transformative power of trade to stimulate growth, generate employment, and enhance lives."

He also said that South Africa and Nigeria are among the four biggest economies in Africa and should collaborate to be able to put Africa on the world's economic map.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said; "Remember that Nigeria and South Africa should lead the charge of industrialisation in the continent. And this is part of our contribution in ensuring that the continent becomes an economic power house.

"In the advent of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), South Africa and Nigeria are poised really to advance issues of common interest in trade and investments. And this is our contribution to that," adding that "by leveraging on this agreement, we can unlock new avenues for trade and investment, driving growth and job creation."

Speaking during the trade mission, Chairman, Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC), Dr. Ije Jidenma, said that Nigeria and South Africa are bonded by ties that cannot be broken and urged African countries to make Africa a home to all Africans.

Jidenma said: "It behooves on all of us who understand and appreciate the place of these ties in history and our overarching objectives as a continent to continue to knot the ties rather than allow them to be untied no matter the pressures. Some of our brothers and sisters fail to understand this imperative. This may be due to limited worldview and shortsightedness."

The Chief Executive Officer of GEN AI Learning Concepts Limited, Mr. Sonny Iroche, who spoke on "How South Africa and Nigeria Can Leverage on the Opportunities Presented by AI to Advance Trade," said that Africa must embrace AI or perish as a continent, adding that AI is good and also bad depending on the person using it and the purpose it is directed at.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "AI can verify the authenticity of prospective business partners and the net worth of their companies."