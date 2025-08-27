press release

The validity of C1/D (transit/crew member) visas for Zimbabwean applicants has been extended to 24 months with multiple entry. Applications for C1/D visas may be submitted at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside of Zimbabwe at this time. The U.S. Embassy in Harare continues the pause on routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services.

Pause on Immigrant and Non-Immigrant Visa Services at U.S. Embassy Harare Continues

The U.S. Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, continues its pause on all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas. The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. We are always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse. Applicants with scheduled visa interviews will receive information once appointments can be rescheduled. Routine and emergency American Citizens Services will continue as normal.