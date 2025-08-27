South Africa: DJ Sumbody Detectives Given 24 Hour Protection After Being Followed

27 August 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • The National Prosecuting Authority warned police that two detectives face "grave danger" after being threatened and followed by the suspects' families and friends.
  • The murder case links the accused to a hit squad behind at least 10 killings, including DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos and businessman Armand Swart.

Two detectives investigating the murder of DJ Sumbody are living under 24-hour guard after being threatened and followed outside court.

According to Sowetan, the threats came not only from suspects' families and friends but also from a senior police officer in the Vaal Rand.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sounded the alarm in a letter to national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and other top police officials. It warned that the detectives' lives were in "grave danger".

The NPA said urgent protection was needed because organised criminals would "do everything in their ability to destroy the evidence and derail the trial".

The Alexandra Magistrates' Court later confirmed that both detectives are now guarded around the clock.

The case involves Tankiso "TK" Molefe and three alleged hitmen - Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana. They are accused of killing DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards in November 2022.

But the violence did not end there. The group is linked to other murders, including DJ Vintos, shot 27 times outside a Soweto nightclub in March 2022, and businessman Armand Swart, who was killed in April 2024.

Police say the same guns used in these killings are tied to at least 10 murders, including the attempted assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane in Sandton.

Investigators believe the suspects are part of a hit squad that photographs victims as proof of the job before getting paid. A source claimed close to R1-million was offered for Swart's murder.

Cellphone data reportedly ties the group directly to organised crime networks.

