South Africa: Women in Uniform Lead Fight Against Crime in Ekurhuleni

Women officers carried out crime prevention, traffic control and by-law enforcement across Ekurhuleni during August, showing criminals that the law is always present.

Workplace leaders called on women to stop pulling each other down and instead build support networks that create safer and stronger working environments.

Women in Ekurhuleni spent August celebrating Women's Month with a focus on faith, safety and workplace unity.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Department started the month with a National Prayer Day under the theme "She will fall". Women from many law enforcement agencies came together to celebrate their power and strength.

During August, women officers took part in operations across the city. They focused on stopping crime, managing traffic and enforcing by-laws. Their strong presence on the streets was a warning to criminals that lawbreakers would be caught and punished.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The department also pushed for more unity at work. Leaders warned against what they called the "pull her down syndrome", where women see each other as competition. They said women should stand together, because when one woman succeeds, others benefit too.

Officials suggested workplace programmes such as a Women's Forum to create safe spaces and give women more chances to grow. They said respect between women, no matter their position or rank, would open the door to better opportunities.

Women in uniform also promised to keep protecting the people of Ekurhuleni beyond August. The department thanked all those who joined operations during the month and said these efforts would continue in the future.

The month ended with a clear message: the biggest mistake women can make is failing to stand together. Women were urged to unite every day with one purpose and one goal.